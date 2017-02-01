Kenya: Doctors' Officials to Know Fate on Jail Term Friday

The Employment and Labour Relations Court will on Friday rule on whether doctors' union officials will be jailed for disobeying orders of the court or will have their jail term sentence reviewed.

Lady Justice Hellen Wasilwa said after hearing the suit in which Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) officials, requested for a review of that sentence.

"I will deliver my ruling on February 3, in the meantime, the suspended sentence remains extended," Lady Justice Wasilwa said.

Through lawyer Edgar Washika, KMPDU claimed that they have severally attempted to duly comply with court directions ever since their jail sentence was suspended by five days by holding meetings and lobbying.

Even though he requested the court not to jail the officials, KMPDU through Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo accused the Council of Governors of failing to participate in the negotiations while at the same time calling for the punishment to be effected.

However Ms Eunice Lumallas for governors, was quick to defend them saying that county bosses moved to court to stop delivery of essential services by stopping the strike.

Lawyers representing, the ministry of health, Moi teaching and Referral hospital and the Attorney General also called for the dismissal of the union's request claiming that it was frivolous and is calculated to cause annoyance.

They all faulted the union for not being remorseful for their disobedience.