31 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Doctors' Officials to Know Fate on Jail Term Friday

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maureen Kakah

The Employment and Labour Relations Court will on Friday rule on whether doctors' union officials will be jailed for disobeying orders of the court or will have their jail term sentence reviewed.

Lady Justice Hellen Wasilwa said after hearing the suit in which Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) officials, requested for a review of that sentence.

"I will deliver my ruling on February 3, in the meantime, the suspended sentence remains extended," Lady Justice Wasilwa said.

Through lawyer Edgar Washika, KMPDU claimed that they have severally attempted to duly comply with court directions ever since their jail sentence was suspended by five days by holding meetings and lobbying.

Even though he requested the court not to jail the officials, KMPDU through Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo accused the Council of Governors of failing to participate in the negotiations while at the same time calling for the punishment to be effected.

However Ms Eunice Lumallas for governors, was quick to defend them saying that county bosses moved to court to stop delivery of essential services by stopping the strike.

Lawyers representing, the ministry of health, Moi teaching and Referral hospital and the Attorney General also called for the dismissal of the union's request claiming that it was frivolous and is calculated to cause annoyance.

They all faulted the union for not being remorseful for their disobedience.

Kenya

New Rule to Restrict Referral of Patients Abroad

A doctor will from now on only refer a patient abroad for treatment if there is evidence that hospitals in the country… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.