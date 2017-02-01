Kenya: County Officers Summoned to Explain Missing Sh20 Billion

Nairobi County accounting officers had a hard time to explain how Sh20 billion could not be accounted for after the assembly started to probe the matter following a report by the auditor-general.

The County Assembly's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday summoned the county executive finance officer Gregory Mwakanongo and all accounting officers -- chief officers -- to appear before the committee to plan on how they will be appearing in turns to shade light on the issue.

Governor Evans Kidero who rubbished the 2014/2015 report insists it is impractical to misappropriate such a huge amount, has said his officers will be probed by PAC in a bid to clear his name.

The committee chaired by Robert Mbatia put to task the county finance officer to explain if those handling public funds from all the ten sectors were legally appointed.

Mr Mbatia asked him to avail all appointment letters for the chief officers and if they are found to have not been legally appointed to handle public funds, they will be held culpable of fraud.

However Mr Mwakanongo said that the chief officers had been legally appointed and vetted by the county assembly for various departments.

The committee now wants all the Authority to Incure Expenditure (AIE) holders to give a comprehensive report for all the queries raised by Mr Edward Ouko after Mr Mwakanongo said that every chief officer will be accountable for their respective departments.

He had a hard time to explain who the accounting officer is for the legal department which the audit questioned unsupported fees.

The committee which resolved that all chief officers will be given a notice of 14 days to appear and one week before appearing should, they should avail written documents.

Mr Mbatia added that if the documents are comprehensive and well detailed to the satisfaction of the committee they will not have to appear in person.