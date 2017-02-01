A RURAL teachers' union has given government two weeks to pay-up bonuses owed to civil servants, failing which the State workers would go on strike.

The development comes after a recent meeting attended by the APEX union leaders and ministers resulted in a deadlock with the workers turning-down their employer's offer to pay the 2016 bonuses using un-serviced housing stands.

The government can't pay the bonus in cash because it does not have the money. Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa even tried to scrap the gratuity, only to be overruled and publicly reprimanded by President Robert Mugabe.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) said it was giving their employer notice of its intention to on strike Monday.

"RTUZ today, 30 January 2017, notified the employer (the Public Service Commission) on its intention to embark on an industrial action should the government fail to avail bonus dates within the next 14 working days," said the organisation in a statement.

"The notice for strike by ARTUZ comes on the back of a nationwide go slow which the union mobilised among teachers in rural areas.

"Last week, on 25 January 2017, the government called for a meeting which became a dumb squib as it failed to bring finality on the bonus issue.

"Led by the militant ARTUZ, the bulk of the civil service associations and union unequivocally told the government that they would not accept 3 options they had tabled for bonuses which were an attempt by the government not to pay workers bonuses in cash."

Although Zimbabwe prides itself with the top African literacy rate of over 90 percent--teachers are amongst the most poorly remunerated employees, earning as little as $300--an amount which is less than half the estimate monthly family budget in Zimbabwe.

ARTUZ said government should consider the teachers deplorable working conditions before depriving them of the 13th cheque.

"ARTUZ holds that bonus is a legitimate expectation which is due to workers and is important in bolstering their meagre incomes since the government has not been raising the salaries of its workers even in the backdrop of high cost of living.

RTUZ added, "In the notice, the union copies the ministry of public service, labour and social welfare and also the ministry of primary education as critical stakeholders in the education sector.

"ARTUZ has also informed sister unions on its action and will look forward to collaborate with others in undertaking this job action."