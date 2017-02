The Road Traffic and Safety Agency says nine people died from the road traffic accident in Kabwe involving a Mazhandu Family bus.

In a joint statement with the Zambia Police, RATSA senior public relations manager Fred Mubanga said the accident was caused by over speeding by the Mazhandu Bus driver.

Mubanga identified the driver as Vincent Han'gandu.

The bus lost control and swayed into the opposite lane hence colliding with the truck.