1 February 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Hichilema Mourns Revees Malambo

By Peter Adamu

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has mourned the death of Reeves Malambo, a prominent Lusaka businessman whose life was terminated by a cold-blooded girlfriend identified as Shabu Benos.

Hichilema visited the funeral house of Malambo who is survived by four children. Malambo was owner of Autoforce and other businesses.

His 48-year-old life was brought to an end on Monday after an overnight dispute with a 38-year-old Shabu. Shabu allegedly pierced the knife through Malambo's back.

BELOW IS HICHILEMA'S STATEMENT

MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCES.

Good evening fellow citizens,

This late afternoon with our Secretary General, Mr Stephen Katuka and some of our members of Parliament, we joined other mourners in Lusaka whose brothers and sisters were involved in a fatal road accident in Kabwe this morning.

We also mourned with the family members of our brother who was allegedly stabbed to death, Mr. Reeves Malambo.

We encouraged the families to remain strong in this trying moment but also assured them that together with the nation, we are mourning.

Our message therefore across the country is that we must remain prayerful in such moments but also find solutions to such deaths that have perpetually been threatening several lives.

We also want to use this opportunity to call for peace and unity in our country, be it at family or individual level because that is the only remedy for development and happiness.

Once more, heartfelt condolences to the families.

God Bless you all,

And may God Bless our country

Zambia

