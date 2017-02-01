MATEBELELAND based political outfit, Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) has warned the police not to interfere with its activities, saying such moves would be resisted with "dire consequences".

The warning comes after police allegedly disrupted the party's executive meeting in Bulawayo on Sunday.

According to the party's secretary general Hloniphani Ncube, three police officers stormed the private meeting which was set to be held at a city lodge.

"Three police officers in plain clothes from CID law and Order Section stormed our private meeting," said Ncube.

"The gathering was supposed to be a private planning meeting as we prepare for elections. Only the national executive and provincial members were supposed to attend."

Ncube said in future, the party would be forced to take "drastic" action against such "provocation".

"We are a peaceful party but the State apparatus is pushing us too far," he warned.

"If they continue this way, we might as well call off our election plans and resort to other means as necessary in our struggle."

Ncube also threatened to block the ruling Zanu PF party from carrying out its activities in Matebeleland if the police continue disrupting their future meetings.

"So, if we are not allowed to have executive meetings how can we plan?

"In future, if we won't be able have meetings then Zanu PF also will not be allowed in Mthwakazi.

"As a party, we condemn this kind of behaviour from the police who have allowed themselves to be used by Zanu PF as a tool of oppression."

Ncube added that this was the second time police had "invaded their private meetings".