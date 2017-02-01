31 January 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mthwakazi Fury As Cops Storm Party Meeting

Tagged:

Related Topics

MATEBELELAND based political outfit, Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) has warned the police not to interfere with its activities, saying such moves would be resisted with "dire consequences".

The warning comes after police allegedly disrupted the party's executive meeting in Bulawayo on Sunday.

According to the party's secretary general Hloniphani Ncube, three police officers stormed the private meeting which was set to be held at a city lodge.

"Three police officers in plain clothes from CID law and Order Section stormed our private meeting," said Ncube.

"The gathering was supposed to be a private planning meeting as we prepare for elections. Only the national executive and provincial members were supposed to attend."

Ncube said in future, the party would be forced to take "drastic" action against such "provocation".

"We are a peaceful party but the State apparatus is pushing us too far," he warned.

"If they continue this way, we might as well call off our election plans and resort to other means as necessary in our struggle."

Ncube also threatened to block the ruling Zanu PF party from carrying out its activities in Matebeleland if the police continue disrupting their future meetings.

"So, if we are not allowed to have executive meetings how can we plan?

"In future, if we won't be able have meetings then Zanu PF also will not be allowed in Mthwakazi.

"As a party, we condemn this kind of behaviour from the police who have allowed themselves to be used by Zanu PF as a tool of oppression."

Ncube added that this was the second time police had "invaded their private meetings".

Zimbabwe

Star FM Takes Radio to Bulawayo

Buoyed by the recent ZAMPS results which saw Star FM increase its lead in the urban space, the leading station in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.