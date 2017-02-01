Top Zambian comedian Chibwe Katebe has given the sternest criticism of the country's lackluster preparations towards the hosting of the Under-20 Africa later this month.

Zambia's is due to host the continental junior tournament that has attracted 8 countries. However, Zambians are totally blank about the preparations, tickets and arrangements for the competition.

Katebe took to social media to pour out his frustrations, "Zambians are generally ill prepared people and have a very bad and slow to act attitude."

The comedian says its less than three weeks before the showpiece but there is no sign by organisers suggesting anything of that sort will be hosted in Zambia.

"... its a few days before a major continental event. How many of you are aware... The organisors have [not] done done a good job of selling this event kaya if they are waiting for politicians to do it for them," he said.

Katebe weighed in on line ministries that include the Ministry of Sports, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Information for not taking advantage of the event.

He didn't spare FAZ who are perhaps the worst culprits and prodded the media to up their game. on the media.

"... up [un]til now, no banners, no posters, no billboard, no media campaign and you say you are ready to host the big one? ma rubbish," he states.

FAZ general secretary Ponga Liwewe has been on holiday in Gabon while his deputy Lombe Mbalashi is misguiding himself with some useless draft constitution they recently circulated due for discussion at an Emergency Council Meeting called for February 4.