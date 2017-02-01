column

This lady, Misozi, of Ndola was on the Mazhandu Family Bus together with her two daughters in the picture. Most people in Ndola will remember her as the woman who baked Cakes for Sale.

She and her other daughter died on the spot while the other one, identified as Luyando, was in ICU until this evening when reliable sources have confirmed that she too has passed away.

What a big loss! May their departed souls rest in eternal peace.

All road users together with Government agencies have a duty to make our roads safer. It must be mandatory that all PSVs should be installed with speed limits. The contractor on the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriage way must move with speed.

Once again, RATSA and Zambia Police must investigate this accident to the fullest.

Deepest condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones in this accident.