Nigeria: Ezekiel Bassey Joins Barcelona

Super Eagles and Enyimba FC forward, Ezekiel Bassey, has joined the Team B of Spanish giants, Barcelona, on loan until the end of the season.

The Spanish giants announced on Tuesday that they had "reached an agreement" with seven-time Nigeria League champions for the services of the young forward to join their B-team for the rest of the season.

It is understood that the agreement between the Catalan outfit and Enyimba also includes a purchase option for two seasons according to Spanish news outlet Sport.es.

"FC Barcelona and Enyimba Football Club have reached an agreement for the transfer until the end of season of the player Ezekiel Joseph Bassey for Barça B.

"The agreement includes a purchase option for two more seasons. The 20-year-old Nigerian striker will undergo medical examination in the next few hours," Barca announced on their website on Tuesday.

Bassey, who can play as a forward or as a wide man caught the fancy of his new employers when the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) All-Star team went for a week-long tour in Spain following the partnership between the League Management Company, LMC, and the Spanish La Liga.

The former Akwa United man will be keen to hit the ground running as he faces the challenge with the Barcelona B team.