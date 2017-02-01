31 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ezekiel Bassey Joins Barcelona

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Ezekiel Bassey.
By Tunde Eludini

Super Eagles and Enyimba FC forward, Ezekiel Bassey, has joined the Team B of Spanish giants, Barcelona, on loan until the end of the season.

The Spanish giants announced on Tuesday that they had "reached an agreement" with seven-time Nigeria League champions for the services of the young forward to join their B-team for the rest of the season.

It is understood that the agreement between the Catalan outfit and Enyimba also includes a purchase option for two seasons according to Spanish news outlet Sport.es.

"FC Barcelona and Enyimba Football Club have reached an agreement for the transfer until the end of season of the player Ezekiel Joseph Bassey for Barça B.

"The agreement includes a purchase option for two more seasons. The 20-year-old Nigerian striker will undergo medical examination in the next few hours," Barca announced on their website on Tuesday.

Bassey, who can play as a forward or as a wide man caught the fancy of his new employers when the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) All-Star team went for a week-long tour in Spain following the partnership between the League Management Company, LMC, and the Spanish La Liga.

The former Akwa United man will be keen to hit the ground running as he faces the challenge with the Barcelona B team.

Nigeria

Court Throws Out Patience Jonathan's Suit Against Serap

The Federal High Court in Lagos has struck out the suit filed by Mrs Dame Patience Jonathan and her group Union of Niger… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.