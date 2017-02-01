31 January 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Former LRA Commander Kwoyelo's Pretrial Set for Tomorrow

Tagged:

Related Topics

The International Crimes Division Court has adjourned to tomorrow afternoon a pre-trial hearing session in which the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will disclose his evidence against the former LRA commandant Thomas Kwoyelo.

This after presiding judge Susan Okalany allowed the defence team led by Dalton Opwonya ample time to study the indictment served to it by the prosecution this morning.

Kwoyelo is indicted on 93 counts including murder, rape, defilement, destruction of crops and property, recruitment of children as soldiers and other crimes against humanity which were allegedly committed as one of the Lord Resistance Army (LRA) commanders during the 20 years of political insurgency in northern Uganda.

In tomorrow's session, Justice Okalany will formally read the charges to Kwoyelo and listen to prosecution's intended evidence before she makes a ruling whether it's sufficient to sustain the above charges. Justice Okalany will then confirm the charges basing on the disclosed evidence and there after forward Kwoyelo's case file to a panel of 3 International Crimes Division justices for a full hearing .

****

Uganda

Museveni Blames High Power Prices On AfDB Loan

President Museveni has said that the high cost of electricity is not about to reduce until Uganda clears the outstanding… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.