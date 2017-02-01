The International Crimes Division Court has adjourned to tomorrow afternoon a pre-trial hearing session in which the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will disclose his evidence against the former LRA commandant Thomas Kwoyelo.

This after presiding judge Susan Okalany allowed the defence team led by Dalton Opwonya ample time to study the indictment served to it by the prosecution this morning.

Kwoyelo is indicted on 93 counts including murder, rape, defilement, destruction of crops and property, recruitment of children as soldiers and other crimes against humanity which were allegedly committed as one of the Lord Resistance Army (LRA) commanders during the 20 years of political insurgency in northern Uganda.

In tomorrow's session, Justice Okalany will formally read the charges to Kwoyelo and listen to prosecution's intended evidence before she makes a ruling whether it's sufficient to sustain the above charges. Justice Okalany will then confirm the charges basing on the disclosed evidence and there after forward Kwoyelo's case file to a panel of 3 International Crimes Division justices for a full hearing .

