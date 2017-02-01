Kenya: Governors Question Plan to Hire Workers for Mobile Clinics

The Council of Governors has questioned the plan to hire medical workers for the 100 mobile clinics has been questioned.

The clinics were to be used in informal settlements for 24 months in the counties.

The governors have also put the Public Service Commission on the spot for "granting permission to the health ministry to recruit health workers in the counties".

It seems the counties were not aware about the recruitment of staff for the controversial Sh1 billion mobile clinics.

The clinics were bought using money diverted from the Jubilee government's free maternity scheme.

Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu defended the procurement, when it was mentioned as part of the ministry's corruption scandal. He said the ministry signed a Sh1 billion deal with Estama Investments to supply 100 clinics to be sent to remote areas and slums. The first payment was for Sh800 million while Sh200 million was to be paid later even though Estama had delivered all the clinics.

The council governors want to know what happens after the two years elapse.

"The county governments cannot be forced to take up unplanned additional expenses when priority lies in improving existing facilities and paying our health workers," said the statement signed by vice-chairman John Mruttu.

The governors say they agree with the national government providing additional funding, but it must be done in accordance with the law.

This was in the wake of a meeting at Afya House on Tuesday morning where the main agenda was the recruitment of the staff. It is not clear how the talks went and if some of these concerns were raised and or addressed.

This is after a letter by Health Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri said the ministry had secured funding from the World Bank to recruit