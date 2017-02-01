Africa: Morocco's Big African Union Win Comes At the Expense of Western Sahara and South Africa

analysis

This week, Morocco became the 55th member state of the African Union. This is bad news for Western Sahara, whose dreams of independence look more fragile than ever before. It could also be bad news for South Africa, who has been very vocal in its criticism of Morocco's "colonial" activities. By SIMON ALLISON.

The African National Congress has not been producing much reliable political analysis in recent years, but its bleak take on what the readmission of Morocco to the African Union (AU) means for Western Sahara is spot on:

"This decision represents a significant setback to the cause of the Sahrawi people and their quest for self-determination and independence in the Western Sahara. The Western Sahara is one of Africa's last remaining colonial outposts... By readmitting Morocco the AU is tacitly endorsing the long-standing occupation of the Western Sahara. Morocco has to date failed to comply with successive UN resolutions on the issue of the Western Sahara, most importantly the holding of a referendum on self-determination."

On Monday in Addis Ababa, at the 28th summit of the AU, Morocco was formally welcomed back as a member of the continental body, some 33 years after it officially withdrew from the...