Uganda: Kanyamunyu Brothers Committed to High Court for Trial

Kampala — The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that the Kanyamunyu brothers who are facing murder charges over the shooting of Kenneth Akena be tried in the High Court.

This was after prosecution led by Ms Doreen Elima, informed court that investigations into the case were complete.

"We wish to report to this honorable court that investigations into this matter are complete as per sec 168 sub sec 1 of the magistrate court act, we have instructions from the DPP to have the accused persons committed to the high court for trial. I accordingly pray to tend in committal papers, " Ms. Elima said.

The accused; Mathew Kanyamunyu, his girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari and his elder brother Joseph Kanyamunyu, will appear in High Court for hearing of their trial.

The committal papers sending the Kanyamunyu's to High court have been presented to Nakawa court grade one magistrate, Noah Sajjabi.

According to the DPP, there is sufficient evidence to sustain murder charges against the trio for the incident that happened on November 12, 2016, along Jinja Road, in Kampala District.

The DPP has also separately charged Joseph Kanyamunyu with a second count of being an accessory after the commission of an offence.

The Kanyamunyu's have been sent back on remand at Luzira prison until they will appear before a judge at the next convenient session of the High court.