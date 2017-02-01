31 January 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Kanyamunyus Committed to the High Court for Trial

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Nakawa Magistrate court has committed the three 'Lugogo Murder' suspects Mathew, Joseph Kanyamunyu and Cynthia Munwangari to the High Court for trial.

Grade one Magistrate Noah Ssajjabi committed them Tuesday on the request of prosecution's Doreen Elima who told court investigations into their case are now complete She confirmed she had instructions from the DPP to send them to the trial court.

Kenneth Akena is the deceased in the Lugogo Murder case. He was gunned down on November 12, 2016 at Forest Mall Lugogo along Jinja High way in Kampala, after allegedly knocking Mathew Kanyamunyu's motor vehicle.

DPP also preferred an alternative charge of being an accessory against Joseph Kanyamunyu who is accused of having taken away the killer gun.

Magistrate Ssajjabi has now sent them back to Luzira prison to await the next convenient criminal session of the high court, to stand trial.

****

Uganda

Museveni Blames High Power Prices On AfDB Loan

President Museveni has said that the high cost of electricity is not about to reduce until Uganda clears the outstanding… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.