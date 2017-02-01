Uganda: Kanyamunyus Committed to the High Court for Trial

The Nakawa Magistrate court has committed the three 'Lugogo Murder' suspects Mathew, Joseph Kanyamunyu and Cynthia Munwangari to the High Court for trial.

Grade one Magistrate Noah Ssajjabi committed them Tuesday on the request of prosecution's Doreen Elima who told court investigations into their case are now complete She confirmed she had instructions from the DPP to send them to the trial court.

Kenneth Akena is the deceased in the Lugogo Murder case. He was gunned down on November 12, 2016 at Forest Mall Lugogo along Jinja High way in Kampala, after allegedly knocking Mathew Kanyamunyu's motor vehicle.

DPP also preferred an alternative charge of being an accessory against Joseph Kanyamunyu who is accused of having taken away the killer gun.

Magistrate Ssajjabi has now sent them back to Luzira prison to await the next convenient criminal session of the high court, to stand trial.

