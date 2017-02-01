30 January 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Rwanda: Ex-Mining Minister Held for Nepotism

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ivan R. Mugisha

Rwanda's former Minister of State for Mines, Evode Imena, has been arrested on accusation of nepotism and fraudulently issuing of mining concessions.

Police spokesperson, Theos Badege, confirmed to The EastAfrican, Monday, that Mr Imena's arrest followed earlier investigations indicating that he may have broken the law by undermining tender procurement processes by showing "favouritism" during his work as minister.

"He was arrested on Friday last week, together with two other men. This followed investigations into his work, which showed that Mr Imena issued documents illegally to some people through nepotism and favouritism," Mr Badege said.

He did not provide details of the nepotism charge but added that; "Once preliminary investigations are concluded, their case files will be sent to prosecution within five days as the law applies."

The other two he was arrested with are Francis Kayumba, former director of the mines inspection unit and Joseph Kagabo, a division manager of mining operations at the Geology and Mines Department.

They are expected to appear before court this week.

Favouritism and nepotism in public service attracts a jail term of up to three years and a fine of up to Rwf2 million under Rwanda's penal code.

Mr Imena was appointed as state minister for mines in 2014, a position he held till October last year when he was dropped from cabinet and his entire office scrapped in the process.

Rwanda

Rwandans Mark Heroes' Day

Rwandans are today marking Heroes' Day with celebrations taking place at the village level. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.