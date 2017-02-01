Rwanda: Ex-Mining Minister Held for Nepotism

Rwanda's former Minister of State for Mines, Evode Imena, has been arrested on accusation of nepotism and fraudulently issuing of mining concessions.

Police spokesperson, Theos Badege, confirmed to The EastAfrican, Monday, that Mr Imena's arrest followed earlier investigations indicating that he may have broken the law by undermining tender procurement processes by showing "favouritism" during his work as minister.

"He was arrested on Friday last week, together with two other men. This followed investigations into his work, which showed that Mr Imena issued documents illegally to some people through nepotism and favouritism," Mr Badege said.

He did not provide details of the nepotism charge but added that; "Once preliminary investigations are concluded, their case files will be sent to prosecution within five days as the law applies."

The other two he was arrested with are Francis Kayumba, former director of the mines inspection unit and Joseph Kagabo, a division manager of mining operations at the Geology and Mines Department.

They are expected to appear before court this week.

Favouritism and nepotism in public service attracts a jail term of up to three years and a fine of up to Rwf2 million under Rwanda's penal code.

Mr Imena was appointed as state minister for mines in 2014, a position he held till October last year when he was dropped from cabinet and his entire office scrapped in the process.