Uganda: Don't Let Our Education Perpetuate Inequality

editorial

The Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations results released yesterday showed more how government policies on education are failing rather than working. It's such a petrifying indictment.

For instance, more of the former Senior Four candidates failed science subjects in spite of government prioritising science promotion including at universities.

The national examinations body, Uneb, in briefing notes accompanying the results notes that: "In sciences, the candidates' ability to manipulate science apparatus, the science process skills of making measurements and observations, recording observations and other data, drawing inferences or conclusions from observations, data presentation and interpretation, among others, were also tested."

Almost six in every 10 of the students who took the examinations late last year were "unable to exhibit the minimum required competency to be graded" in science subjects!

This kind of shameful scores should rattle us because secondary schools are the pipelines for processing our future science professionals.

Ironically, the 2016 Ordinary-level national exams were themed on "consolidating technological innovations, security and team work for quality assessment". Failures cannot be tomorrow's innovators.

This is why we demand that the government deliberately surges investment in quality training of science teachers at all levels, builds and equips laboratories particularly in rural schools, and make reagents available for students to practice so that they are not confronted with science experiments for the first time as many are only at their final examinations.

Of course, bad scores at O-Level is not a licence to failure in life. In reality, many individuals have progressed to become productive citizens after being betrayed by national examination results.

We implore parents not to despise, mistreat or humiliate children whose performances do not meet expectations in ways they consider themselves worthless. Let's support all Ugandans to promote their different skills, except wayward criminal behaviours, because in our diversity resides our strength of talent.

That notwithstanding, Education Minister Janet Museveni must deploy her clout including as a First Lady to kick life in a decaying public sector education and with oomph regarding free education.

The latest UCE results show Universal Secondary Education (USE) schools had an underwhelming performance compared to non-USE schools. It is our view that this mismatch perpetuates the widening divide between the have-nots, most of who enlist at USE schools, and the haves who fly par-excellence at non-UCE schools --- and power on to seize the country's best jobs and opportunities. Let's end this inequality and what Democratic Party president-General Norbert Mao once labelled as "intellectual genocide".

The issue: Education.

Our view: Education Minister Janet Museveni must deploy her clout including as a First Lady to kick life in a decaying public sector education and with oomph regarding free education.