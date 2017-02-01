Africa: Kenya Airways Passengers Hit 1.12 Million Despite Reduced Fleet

Photo: http://boeingmedia.com/

Kenya Airway plane (file photo).

Nairobi — Kenya Airways (KQ) uplifted 1.12 million passengers in the three months to December 2016, representing a growth of 4.8 per cent from the number transported during a similar period the previous year.

KQ, as the carrier is known by its international code, achieved this growth despite reducing its fleet by seven to 36 through sub-leasing, returning leased ones and disposals in order to boost its cashflow position and reduce operating expenses.

The airline transported 2.2 million passengers in the half-year to September, meaning that it now needs to ferry about 910,000 customers in the three months to March to hit the 4.23 million passengers airlifted in the previous financial year.

"During this (third) quarter the airline continued to operate a smaller fleet more efficiently, as part of its recovery strategy," the cash-strapped national carrier said in a statement.

Regional market

Passenger numbers in Africa, excluding Kenya, registered a growth of 5.2 per cent to close the period at 530,842 as the continent continued to be the airline's biggest market. "In the East African region capacity grew by 7.1 per cent driven by more operations on the Boeing 737-800, which has a higher capacity, and additional frequencies," the airline stated.