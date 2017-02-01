31 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Africa: Kenya Airways Passengers Hit 1.12 Million Despite Reduced Fleet

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: http://boeingmedia.com/
Kenya Airway plane (file photo).
By Mugambi Muteg

Nairobi — Kenya Airways (KQ) uplifted 1.12 million passengers in the three months to December 2016, representing a growth of 4.8 per cent from the number transported during a similar period the previous year.

KQ, as the carrier is known by its international code, achieved this growth despite reducing its fleet by seven to 36 through sub-leasing, returning leased ones and disposals in order to boost its cashflow position and reduce operating expenses.

The airline transported 2.2 million passengers in the half-year to September, meaning that it now needs to ferry about 910,000 customers in the three months to March to hit the 4.23 million passengers airlifted in the previous financial year.

"During this (third) quarter the airline continued to operate a smaller fleet more efficiently, as part of its recovery strategy," the cash-strapped national carrier said in a statement.

Regional market

Passenger numbers in Africa, excluding Kenya, registered a growth of 5.2 per cent to close the period at 530,842 as the continent continued to be the airline's biggest market. "In the East African region capacity grew by 7.1 per cent driven by more operations on the Boeing 737-800, which has a higher capacity, and additional frequencies," the airline stated.

Africa

AU Leaders 'Endorse' Dlamini-Zuma for Next President

African Union leaders bade farewell to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma by giving her ringing endorsements for her battle back… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.