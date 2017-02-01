31 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: 4,000 Get Free Medical Services

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Francis Mugerwa

Hoima — A team of international medical experts have offered free medical services to thousands of residents in Hoima District.

This was during a medical outreach organised by Global Rights Alert [GRA], a local NGO in partnership with the University Bible Fellowship [UBF], a faith based association that teaches university students about the bible and Christianity.

Dr Luke Hyunsuk Lim, the medical director of Bethesda Medical Centre, led a team of 51 medics from South Korea, Germany, United States of America and Canada.

"The University Bible Fellowship conducts these medical camps annually. This is the 10th camp we have held in Uganda," Dr Luke said on Monday.

He said previous areas that benefited from the camps, include Kapchorwa, Lyantonde, Nebbi, Buvuma Island and Jinja.

"We have come here to show you the love of Jesus Christ. We are exercising it to you," Dr Luke told residents of Kabwooya Sub-county who turned up to benefit from the medical services.

According to GRA, more than 4,200 patients attained services in the medical outreaches that were conducted in Bugambe, Kabwooya, Kyangwali and Buseruka sub counties.

"Most adults complained of chest, joint and abdominal pains while many children had cough, flue, fever, diarrhea and skin infections," Dr Luke said.

GRA executive director Winnie Ngabiirwe said the organisation sourced for partners to support communities to access the medical services.

Uganda

Museveni Blames High Power Prices On AfDB Loan

President Museveni has said that the high cost of electricity is not about to reduce until Uganda clears the outstanding… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.