Uganda: 4,000 Get Free Medical Services

Hoima — A team of international medical experts have offered free medical services to thousands of residents in Hoima District.

This was during a medical outreach organised by Global Rights Alert [GRA], a local NGO in partnership with the University Bible Fellowship [UBF], a faith based association that teaches university students about the bible and Christianity.

Dr Luke Hyunsuk Lim, the medical director of Bethesda Medical Centre, led a team of 51 medics from South Korea, Germany, United States of America and Canada.

"The University Bible Fellowship conducts these medical camps annually. This is the 10th camp we have held in Uganda," Dr Luke said on Monday.

He said previous areas that benefited from the camps, include Kapchorwa, Lyantonde, Nebbi, Buvuma Island and Jinja.

"We have come here to show you the love of Jesus Christ. We are exercising it to you," Dr Luke told residents of Kabwooya Sub-county who turned up to benefit from the medical services.

According to GRA, more than 4,200 patients attained services in the medical outreaches that were conducted in Bugambe, Kabwooya, Kyangwali and Buseruka sub counties.

"Most adults complained of chest, joint and abdominal pains while many children had cough, flue, fever, diarrhea and skin infections," Dr Luke said.

GRA executive director Winnie Ngabiirwe said the organisation sourced for partners to support communities to access the medical services.