Uganda: Health Minister Declines to Elevate Health Centre

Rakai — Kakuuto Health Centre IV is still far below standard to attain a hospital status, Health minister, Dr Sarah Ruth Aceng, has said.

Dr Aceng said although President Museveni made a campaign pledge to elevate the centre to a hospital status, a lot still needs to be done, including recruiting competent staff and equipping the facility with modern medical equipment to enable it serve as a fully-fledged hospital.

"It is true the President wanted this health centre to become a hospital but that cannot be achieved now. The two existing hospitals of Rakai and Kalisizo can continue to serve you as referral facilities as we fix what is missing here," she said at the weekend during the handed over of medical equipment donated by Medshare International from the US to Kakuuto Health Centre IV.

However, Shakoor Saku, the Rakai District health officer, said the two existing hospitals [Kalisizo and Rakai] lack vital medical equipment such as x-ray, ultra-sound machines.

