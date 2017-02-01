31 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Health Minister Declines to Elevate Health Centre

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ivan Kimbowa

Rakai — Kakuuto Health Centre IV is still far below standard to attain a hospital status, Health minister, Dr Sarah Ruth Aceng, has said.

Dr Aceng said although President Museveni made a campaign pledge to elevate the centre to a hospital status, a lot still needs to be done, including recruiting competent staff and equipping the facility with modern medical equipment to enable it serve as a fully-fledged hospital.

"It is true the President wanted this health centre to become a hospital but that cannot be achieved now. The two existing hospitals of Rakai and Kalisizo can continue to serve you as referral facilities as we fix what is missing here," she said at the weekend during the handed over of medical equipment donated by Medshare International from the US to Kakuuto Health Centre IV.

However, Shakoor Saku, the Rakai District health officer, said the two existing hospitals [Kalisizo and Rakai] lack vital medical equipment such as x-ray, ultra-sound machines.

Birth control

Dr Aceng also advised women to control the rate at which they give birth.

"It is not the number of children that matters but the quality of children that you have," Dr Aceng said.

Issues

Pledge. Dr Aceng said even though President Museveni made a campaign pledge to elevate the centre to a hospital, a lot still needs to be done.

Manpower. She said there is need to hire competent staff and equipping the facility with modern medical equipment to enable it serve as a fully-fledged hospital.

Advice. Dr Aceng also advised women to control the rate at which they give birth saying it is not the number of children that matters but the quality of children.

In need. Rakai District health officer, Shakoor Saku, said Kalisizo and Rakai hospitals lack vital medical equipment such as x-ray, ultra-sound machines.

Uganda

Museveni Blames High Power Prices On AfDB Loan

President Museveni has said that the high cost of electricity is not about to reduce until Uganda clears the outstanding… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.