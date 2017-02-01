Uganda: Bissouma Equaliser Cost Cranes Players Shs10.8 Million

Photo: Daily Monitor

Cranes players swarm around forward Miya after he scored a beauty for Uganda against Mali on Wednesday night in Oyem last week.

Kampala — When Yves Bissouma's thunderous strike earned Mali a 1-all draw with Uganda last Wednesday in Oyem, Cranes' players lost Shs10.8m (US$3, 000), instantly.

Farouk Miya had put Uganda ahead on 69 minutes and on course for a first victory that would earn each player the aforementioned amount in bonuses.

Fufa had budgeted US$3, 000 for every victory in Uganda's first appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations in 39 years.

However, there wasn't any communicated arrangement for a draw. Fufa president Moses Magogo said that they will "mull over the idea" of rewarding players for the sole draw.

Normally, Fufa has paid US$2, 000 (about Shs7.2m) in bonuses for victories during recent qualifying campaigns and half that (Shs3.6m) for a draw.

This reward system has greatly improved from the past as players often didn't know what they stood to get for their excellence.

It's been a fruitful period for the national team players as they already received in excess of US$9, 000 (about Sh32m) since last month.

According to the federation's finance director Decolas Kizza, Fufa deposited US$5, 500 into their accounts as tournament appearance plus a further US$1, 500 for the camps in Tunisia and Dubai. Kizza had further revealed to Daily Monitor early last week that US$2, 000 was paid in cash to the final 23-man team in Dubai.

While in Gabon, the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga confirmed that Parliament had already sent Shs224m to the Fufa account to be shared by the team in Gabon.

That means that 30-man contingent, 23 players and seven-man technical team, are set to receive a further Shs7.4m. The total would then come to nearly Shs40m. However, this newspaper had also learnt that players wanted to alienate their seven-man coaching team from the parliamentary reward.

If coach Micho Sredojevic and his technical team aren't considered, the players would then each receive Shs9.2m this week.

Those include Micho's assistants, Moses Basena and Fred Kajoba, doctor Ronald Kisolo, physiotherapist Ivan Ssewanyana, kit man Saidi Lugolobi and the team manager Crispus Muyinda.

The game against Mali was academic for Uganda as the identical 1-0 losses to Ghana and Egypt had already dumped the Cranes out. Uganda exited the event with US$475, 000 (Shs1.76bn) in prize money given to all teams that finished bottom of their respective groups.

It could have been at least Shs360m more (the third-placed team gets US$575, 000) had Bissouma not blind-sided goalkeeper Robert Odongkara.

Cranes bonuses

Appearance fee - US$5, 500

Allowance in camp - US$1, 500

Cash during camp - US$2, 000

Parliamentary reward - at least Shs7.4m (30-man team