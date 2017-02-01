Kenya: 11-Member Committee to Craft Opposition Winning Formula

Nairobi — Kenya's Opposition leaders have made strides towards realising a united outfit, ahead of the August General Election.

This is after Opposition leaders led by the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga announced a national coordinating committee that has been tasked with putting "all instruments" ready ahead of the National Super Alliance (NASA) launch.

Also present was Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Senator Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya and Amani National Congress Party leader Musalia Mudavadi.

The 11-member committee will be tasked with among others coming up with an election platform, "manifesto and blueprint on issues of concern and on challenges facing the country."

They will also set up the organisational framework and structures for the coalition and its secretariat.

According to Odinga, the team will also be required to come up with a strategy that will guarantee them victory.

Of great importance, the team is also supposed to ensure that the coalition has a flag bearer and running mate in the presidential election and "establishing rules for joint nominations for candidates in situations where circumstances so demand."

"It will also draft a coalition agreement that will, "secure a smooth transition after the general elections; maintain stability and unity in the Coalition after the election; effective implementation of the Coalition manifesto and other development plans; defend, protect and uphold the Constitution including the Bill of Rights and the Rule of Law; and secure peace and security."

The former Vice President on his part expressed optimism that they will remain united and focused on their main goal - to win the presidential seat.

"Our alliance is broad and bold. It is conceived as a mass movement of political parties, institutions and organised groups. It carries on board groups including trade unions, business community and employers, civil society, self-help groups, women and youth organizations, chamas, transport associations, religious organizations, student organizations and individuals," he said.

"This alliance is a special purpose movement to uproot Jubilee regime from power for its misrule and abdication of responsibility and collusion in runaway corruption, and dwindling state of Kenya's economy."

Under the alliance, he said they shall focus on enhancing "transparency, accountability, participation of the people, devolution of power and resources, equal opportunity and equity for all."

The super alliance coalition's main purpose is to cement Opposition unity in the 2017 elections and "forming a people-focused government thereafter."

"Our quest for a united front is a direct response to the very clear messages from the Kenyan public that we must unite to rescue them and the country from the Jubilee misrule. These calls for unity have intensified as the lot of our people has gotten worse under the current regime."

The team will be led by Senator James Orengo.

Other members include Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama, MPs Eseli Simiyu, Sakwa Bunyasi, Francis Nyenze, Senator Agnes Zani and Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.

It also includes legislator Chris Wamalwa, Timothy Bosire, Farah Maalim and politician Kipruto Kirwa.