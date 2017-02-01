Kenya: Pair Share Sh1.4 Million Lotto Cash From First 2017 Draw

After a series of wins in past draws, Mary Muritu and Sammy Ng'ang'a are the Lotto first double draw winners of 2017, sharing a Sh1.4 million award.

The winning numbers of the 129th draw were 46, 19, 24, 15, 12, 2 (0) that saw Muritu, 37, a Nakuru County businesswoman, pocket half of the Sh1.4 grand prize by selecting numbers 19, 36, 15, 2, 12, 24 (0), while Ng'ang'a, 64, an employee of the Ministry of Livestock, received his half with his selected numbers 12, 2, 19, 15, 17, 46 (0).

The two winners said they both played on a regular basis until luck finally came calling.

Muritu has been purchasing tickets daily since she started playing four months ago while Ng'ang'a's exploits date back to early 2016. Lotto's 129th draw brings the number of winners to 1,462,478 with 11,291 coming from the 129th draw alone.

With the latest draw, the total number of Lotto millionaires stands at 120 with 15 multi-millionaires since the company's inception in November, 2015.

With her earnings, Muritu plans to shift from renting to owning her own plot and house, which will make life more comfortable for her young children, a boy, 14, and girl, 12, along with Geoffrey, her husband of 15 years.

Ng'ang'a, who is yet to make up his mind on how he will spend his fortune, received notification of his winning on Monday morning.

He values the insight of his wife, Veronica Wangui, and their four children whom he says will be part of his financial planning.