Kenya: EACC Detectives Raid Senior County Officer's Home

Ethics and Ant-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives on Tuesday raided the office and home of Kisii County chief officer of trade John Obwocha over loss of Sh50 million through a parallel alcohol licensing scheme.

It is alleged that fake receipts were issued to unsuspecting alcohol dealers.

The detectives also raided the home of a senior licensing officer and an accountant. They two were questioned before their homes were searched.

Some documents including banking slips and other financial statements were taken.

A source from the ECC, who sought anonymity for he is not authorized to speak to the media, said that the officers' Mpesa records would be inspected."It is a very detailed investigation into financial affairs. Nothing will be left unturned," he said.