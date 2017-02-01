31 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: EACC Detectives Raid Senior County Officer's Home

By Aggrey Omboki

Ethics and Ant-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives on Tuesday raided the office and home of Kisii County chief officer of trade John Obwocha over loss of Sh50 million through a parallel alcohol licensing scheme.

It is alleged that fake receipts were issued to unsuspecting alcohol dealers.

The detectives also raided the home of a senior licensing officer and an accountant. They two were questioned before their homes were searched.

Some documents including banking slips and other financial statements were taken.

A source from the ECC, who sought anonymity for he is not authorized to speak to the media, said that the officers' Mpesa records would be inspected."It is a very detailed investigation into financial affairs. Nothing will be left unturned," he said.

