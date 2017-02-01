column

For nearly six months, it has been a major concern for many a fan and pundit that Farouk Miya stars in the Uganda Cranes kit but struggles for playing time at his club Standard Liege.

In a move to have better, Miya joined strugglers Royal Excel Mouscron in the Belgian Pro League in one of many Transfer Deadline Day moves across Europe yesterday.

"We wish Farouk good luck and we hope that he'll come back stronger," Standard Liege posted on their Facebook page. "Thanks for the warm reception Royal Excel Mouscron. Let's do this," Miya, who scored Uganda's only goal before Cranes bowed at the on-going Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, posted on his official Facebook page.

Key to Miya's switch was Cranes' coach Micho Sredojevic who engaged Liege on the state of the former Vipers' skipper.

"I personally engaged Standard club owner, head coach Aleksandar Janković, Miya's agent and Miya in order to have more playing time," Micho revealed to Daily Monitor. "So I count myself succeeding in the mission." Under tactician Janković, who replaced Yannick Ferrera back in September, Miya featured in two senior team matches while spending more time with the Liege U-21s.

"75 per cent of the players (squad at the Africa Cup of Nations) were not playing football at their respective clubs even if we played well in Gabon," the Serbian noted.

"I need to help assist five more players who are in danger of sitting out and not playing at their respective clubs," Micho added.

Miya's agent Nicolas Onisse was yet to comment on the former Vipers captain's move. "Hi, busy day. Chat later," he wrote in a message yesterday.

Understandably so! It was a busy day for agents across Europe.

Miya joins a squad filled with 10 players on loan most notably Egyptian Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan from Anderlecht, Czech defender Stefan Simic from AC Milan and Cameroon forward Fabrice Olinga from Malaga.

Despite beating Eupen 3-0 on Sunday, the club's fifth win still left them bottom of the Belgian League with 18 points from 24 games.

Mouscron will visit fourth-placed Genk at the Luminus Arena this weekend.