Uganda: Cranes Star Miya Makes Royal Mouscron Switch

Kampala — With playing time hard to come by at Standard Liege, the need for playing time yesterday saw Uganda Cranes forward Farouk Miya complete a loan move to Royal Excel Mouscron.

Miya has struggled for playing time since moving to the 10-time Belgian league winners for a reported Shs.1.4bn ($400.000) from Vipers in January last year.

"Our young Ugandan attacking midfielder will be loaned to the Belgian club till the end of the season without a buy-out clause," read a brief statement on the Standard Liege website.

Miya initially impressed at Liege playing four games in the second half of last season and scoring in the side's 4-1 win over the team that will employ him over the next sixth months.

This prompted the club to make his move permanent but he has since struggled for playing time following the dismissal of coach Yannick Ferrera.

He consequently made two appearances this season, one in the league and the other in the Belgian Super cup under current tactician Aleksandar Jankovic.

He joins a Mouscron side that is bottom of the 16-team log but defeated AS Eupen 3-0 over the weekend for their fifth win of the season.

The result left them on 18 points one behind KVC Westerlo that is just above the relegation place.

Despite his struggles in Belgium, Miya has consistently delivered for the national team. Last week he scored Cranes' only goal as they picked a point off Mali on their return to Afcon after a 39 year hiatus.

The former Vipers captain also scored the decisive goal against Comoros that sealed Afcon qualification in September.