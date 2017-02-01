Nigeria: 'Prize Money for Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Ready'

The Project Consultant to the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Bukola Olopade has assured that winners at the February 11 event would get payment of their prize immediately after the race.

The former commissioner of sports in Ogun State, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has secured the prize money for the annual event.

Olopade also revealed that all physically challenged runners participating in the second edition of the Marathon would get appearance fee.

Olopade, the Managing Director of Nilayo Nigeria Limited, said the appearance fee for physically challenged runners will be paid by race sponsor Access Bank, 7Up and Bet Naija.

"We are grateful to the Governor Ambode for making available the prize money of all categories of athletes before the race. All runners competing in this edition of the marathon will get their prize money as soon as they cross the line and are presented medals," he said.

Olopade explained that only athletes whose samples are collected by doping officers for test would not get their prize money until the results of the test were out.

He urged Lagosians to emulate their counterparts in other parts of the world and come out in their thousands to support the runners.

"This edition is bigger and better but the main ingredient in any sporting event is the fans and am appealing to Lagosians to emulate their counterparts in New York, Accra, London, Dubai and other parts of the world and come out enmass to cheer the runners."