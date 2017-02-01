Uganda: Create 'Made in Katwe' Brand - Expert

Kampala — Government has been advised to upgrade the informal artisan innovations currently being made locally, to acceptable international standards and create the brand name 'Made in Katwe'.

While opening this year's CEO apprentices class on Monday at Kampala Serena Hotel, Dr. Robin Kibuuka, the board chairman Standard Chartered Bank, also the chairman advisory council Strathmore Business School, said the name Katwe sounds a non-starter, but when critically looked at, the best artisans in the country come from Katwe hence their skills should be improved to international standards.

"We have Radio Katwe, Queen of Katwe, Katwe itself is known for innovations. Who knows, Katwe could even become more popular than the Silicon Valley," he said, adding that big brands such as AppleKampala, Hewllet-Packard started in spaces like Katwe but are now respected global brands.

"Creating a brand Katwe sounds a non-starter but Katwe is where we have a lot of artisans, welders, and the like and if we could take this practical experience and put them in an environment of practical standards, they will be identified as artisans from Katwe," he said.

He noted that international oil and gas companies should also invest in equipping the Katwe artisans with the skills they need so as to get the workers they need.

Coaching Ugandan entrepreneurs

According to Mr James Onyoin, a trustee of the CEO Summit, the apprentices' classes which started in 2014, are an initiative between Bank of Uganda and the private sector, to create a pool of Ugandan leaders in government, private sector and community who can steer business. This is intended to have local Ugandans managing big businesses in the country.

"People think that leaders are born but they need to be coached and mentored. There was a time we never had a Ugandan heading any of the big companies but with this programme, we have them now," he said.

The benefits

Ugandans who undertake the programme, are trained to take on leadership roles in places where they work and both government and the private sector benefit.