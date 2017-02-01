Kenya: Kimani Joins Ingwe on the Eve of KPL Transfer

Nairobi — On the eve of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) transfer window, giants AFC Leopards have acquired the services of Harambee Stars winger Kevin Kimani ahead of the 2017 season that is expected to kick-off February 11.

Club Secretary General Oscar Igadia confirmed that Kimani, who joins Ingwe as a free agent from South African outfit Jomo Cosmos, has penned a one-year deal to see him become the final player to be signed at the den.

Igadia believes the former Mathare United and Tusker FC player will inspire AFC Leopards back to its glory days after struggling in the past three seasons where they failed to finish in the top five.

"Kimani (Kevin) has joined AFC Leopards. He signed today morning (Tuesday) and we are happy that he comes along with a lot of experience to help us perform better in the coming season. He is our last signing and we are ready to go," The Secretary General told Capital sport.

The 27-year-old becomes the 14th player to sign for AFC Leopards under the tutelage of head coach Stewart Hall and is expected to replace John Ndirangu who decamped to rivals Gor Mahia.

Kimani, who returns to the Kenyan Premier League for the first time since June, 2016 after turning out for champions Tusker FC, missed the club's pre-season tour to Eastern and Central Kenya where they thrashed Embu Combined 3-0 before demolishing Tetu Combined 5-0 in build-up matches over the weekend.

The 2011 KPL Player of the Year also had stints with Greece based side APO Fostiras in 2014 after moving from German club Bocholt VV.

Other experienced new signings include goal keeper Gabriel Andika who was signed from Western Stima as well as former Mathare United duo of defender Robinson Kamura and midfielder Wyvonne Isuza.

Also joining the 13-time Kenyan Premier League champions are midfielder Duncan Otieno who returned after a spell at Posta Rangers, Salim Abdallah (Posta Rangers), former Muhoroni Youth defender Samwel Ndung'u, Dennis Sikhayi, Marcus Abwao, Michael Kibwage and Ibrahim Mao.

Vincent Ouma, Austin Odhiambo and Jackson Juma were promoted from the junior team that reached the finals of the KPL Under-20 tournament.

AFC Leopards have gone three seasons without any silverware, with their last title coming in 2013 when they lifted the GOtv Shield.

This season they will be looking to win all the three trophies available; quenching a 19-year KPL title thirst as well as taking the GOtv Shield and KPL Top 8.