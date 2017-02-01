Kenya: Adema Selected in Simbas Provisional Squad

Nairobi — Former Kenya Sevens fly-half Biko Adema has made the cut for the 60-man provisional Kenya Simbas quad named by Kenya Rugby Union on Tuesday to prepare for the 2017 international assignments.

Adema, who was axed from the Shujaa team for the 2016/17 World Rugby Sevens Series, is among the three Nondescripts players shortlisted for the team that has started training.

Also making the cut is Strathmore Leos youngster Alex Olaba. Turning 21 years in June, Olaba will be looking to earn selection at the back position, hoping to shine just as he was with the Under-19 team.

The Alliance High School alumni will fight for the back position to represent the country alongside experienced players like Lyle Asiligwa who leads the 10 Kenya Harlequin players who were selected.

KCB RFC produced the highest number of players led by fly-half Darwin Mukidza with forwards Oliver Mang'eni and Curtis Lilako also making the squad.

Champions Kabras Sugar has six players in the name of Max Adaka, Joseph Odero, Hillary Mwanjilwa, George Nyambua, Nick Barasa and Felix Ayange.

Kenya Simbas captain Brian Nyikuli leads the seven Strathmore Leos players in the team while former champions Nakuru RFC has two players in forward Coleman Were and back Henry Ayah.

Former Kenya Sevens player Tony Onyango headlines the 10 Homeboyz players in the team while Mwamba is represented by one player Greg Odhiambo same as Kenya University's Blak Blad who saw only Moses Begi earn selection.

The team will be further whittled down after a session at the RFUEA Ground on Sunday.

Kenya Simbas' main objective will be to reclaim the Africa Cup that they last won in 2013 as well as retaining the regional Elgon Cup.

Forwards: Oscar Simiyu (KCB), Anthony Orege (Resolution Impala Saracens), Joseph Odero (Kabras Sugar), James Kubasu (Resolution Impala Saracens), Curtis Lilako (KCB), Philip Ikambili (Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Peter Karia (KCB), Coleman Were (Top Fry Nakuru), George Asin (KCB), Frank Khalwale (SportPesa Quins), Dennis Karani (Resolution Impala Saracens), Hillary Mwanjilwa (Kabras Sugar), Luka Omoti (Strathmore Leos), Bramwell Mayaka (Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Simon Muniafu (Resolution Impala Saracens), George Nyambua (Kabras Sugar), Davis Makori (Resolution Impala Saracens), Emmanuel Mavala (Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Andrew Chogo (Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Eric Kerre (Resolution Impala Saracens), Roxy Suchi (SportPesa Quins), Victor Odera (SportPesa Quins), Oliver Mang'eni (KCB), Peter Misango (SportPesa Quins), Davis Chenge (KCB), Brian Nyikuli (Strathmore Leos), Paul Mutsami (Resolution Impala Saracens), Tyson Okoth (Resolution Impala Saracens), Herman Humwa (SportPesa Quins), Elkeans Musonye (Strathmore Leos),Max Adaka (Kabras Sugar), Martin Owila (KCB), Gabriel Adero (Strathmore Leos), Steve Otieno (Menengai Cream Homeboyz).

Backs: Samson Onsomu (Resolution Impala Saracens), Kelvin Masai (Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Lyle Asiligwa (SportPesa Quins), Shaban Ahmed (KCB), Nato Simiyu (Resolution Impala Saracens), Henry Ayah (Top Fry Nakuru), Isaac Adimo (SportPesa Quins, Biko Adema (Nondescripts), Kevin Keegan (SportPesa Quins), Ian Lumwaji (Strathmore Leos), Nick Barasa (Kabras Sugar), Jeff Oluoch (Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Max Kang'eri (Menengai Cream Homeboyz), David Ambunya (SportPesa Quins), Peter Kilonzo (KCB), Benjamin Marshall (Nondescripts), Greg Odhiambo (Mwamba), Alex Olaba (Strathmore Leos), Churchill Ooko (Strathmore Leos), Dennis Muhanji (SportPesa Quins), Collins Wanjala (KCB), Darwin Mukidza (KCB), Enock Makinga (Nondescripts), Moses Begi (Blak Blad), Tony Onyango (Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Felix Ayange (Kabras Sugar).