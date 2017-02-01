31 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Minister's Directive on Waragi Suffers Setback

By Julius Ocungi

Gulu — It was a heated session during the Gulu District Council meeting on Monday as councillors vowed to continue implementing the ban on sachet waragi.

The district in December 2016, passed an ordinance banning the sale of sachet waragi in the area.

However, the ban contradicts a directive by the Trade minister, Ms Amelia Kyambadde, suspending it until September 30.

During the meeting, majority of councillors, religious, political and cultural leaders unanimously opposed the directive by the minister to suspend ban.

The meeting initiated by the Trade ministry follows rejection by the district leaders to honour Ms Kyambadde's directive suspending any implementation of the ordinance in the district.

Mr Richard Okot Okello, who represented the Permanent Secretary, ministry of Trade, said concerns on sachet waragi ban, had become a national 'matter' and to that effect the ministry opted for a national ban that takes effect in September. "We are sailing towards the same direction as Gulu District on the alcohol ordinance although at

"We are sailing towards the same direction as Gulu District on the alcohol ordinance although at different pace. The ministry is in total agreement except for few issues that should be addressed," Mr Okello said.

He highlighted some of the concerns the ministry observed such as inadequate time given to manufacturers.

