Tanzania: Kiswahili Gets High Passes

Dar es Salaam — The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) has announced that 77. 75 per cent of students who sat for Form Four national exam in Kiswahili passed.

The subject registered the best performance overall in all subjects.

Announcing the results yesterday, the executive secretary of Necta, Dr Charles Msonde, said examinees registered worst performance in Basic Mathematics as only 18.12 per cent of students who sat the exam passed.

"The pass marks in History, Geography, Kiswahili, English Language, Basic Mathematics, Physics, Biology Commerce and Book Keeping have increased between 0.12 and 8.08 per cent compared with the results of 2015," he said.

The general results of 2016 recorded a slight increase of 2.56 per cent compared to those of 2015.

However, he elaborated that the pass rate for Civics, History, Physics, Basic Mathematics, Commerce and Book-keeping remained below 50 per cent.

In 2015 the pass rate in English Language stood at 50.56 per cent while that of 2016 rose to 64.27 per cent, adding that in Basic Mathematics, the pass rate was 16.76 per cent that increased to 18.12 per cent in this year. According to him, the previous year the pass rate in Geography was 47.60 per cent while in 2016 it jumped to 48.06 per cent.

According to him, the previous year the pass rate in Geography was 47.60 per cent while in 2016 it jumped to 48.06 per cent.

Dr Msonde said in Book Keeping the results for 2015 registered 43.48 per cent while the current performance hit 49.70 per cent.