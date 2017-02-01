1 February 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Relief As Brand New Passenger Vessel Arrives

By Paskal Mbunga

Tanga — The regional authority has expressed relief after the arrival on Sunday of a passenger vessel, Azam Sealink II, that will ply between Tanga Port and Zanzibar.

A brand new ship owned by Azam Marine Company Limited has the capacity of carrying 1,100 passengers and 717 tonnes of cargo and space for 70 motor vehicles.

Speaking during the commissioning of the ship, Tanga regional commissioner Martine Shigella called on residents to utilise the opportunity by establishing business projects between the mainland and the islands.

Mr Shigella said marine transport was cheaper, safer and more reliable than land transport. "Fruit and vegetable farmers in Lushoto District can be the biggest beneficiaries in this modern marine transport link provided by Azam Marine Company Limited," reiterated Mr Shigella.

However, the regional commissioner warned those involved in illegal transportation of passengers using dhows.

"Dhows should carry cargo only. Otherwise, if caught, they well be confiscated," he insisted.

Earlier, a thunderous welcome from the residents of Tanga City was accorded to Azam Sealink II, when it anchored for a familiarisation trip on Sunday.

According to Capt Nassor Abubakar Nassor, the vessel will be available at Tanga Port once a week (Thursday) and leave for Pemba and Zanzibar the next day and its journey will take three hours.

He said the gross tonnage of the vessel was 1,890, while its net tonnage was 717. He noted that the vessel was built by Kanelos Shipyard in Greece.

Sources told The Citizen that the ship was among the modern sea vessels, equipped with high tech equipment, including email provision and displayed an electronic charter plotter.

Nearly a month ago, Tanga lost 13 people, who were travelling from Tanga to Pemba using a dhow, which capsized at Jambe.

