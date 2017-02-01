Tanzania: Govt Hailed for Doubling PPF Pension

Dar es Salaam — Retirees, who receive their pension from the PPF Pensions Fund, have hailed the government's decision to double their minimum monthly package from Sh50,114.43 to Sh100,125 as previously promised.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, the retirees confirmed the increment, saying it was true the government had made the increment, which they had been requesting for so long.

However, they noted that the increment did not include the arrears the government had promised to include.

"It is true there is an increment in this month's pension. The government has fulfilled its promise. We are thankful for the decision although it has come very late," said Mr Exaut Mwakatika, 66, a Tanzania Tea Authority retiree from Rungwe, Mbeya.

He added: "However, the arrears have not been included although we expected that once the increment comes to materialise, then the issue of arrears will also be resolved. But that has not been the case. The government still owes us the arrears and we are optimistic that it will fulfil its promise to have all the arrears cleared."

This comes about weeks after the retirees, who were receiving their benefits through the PPF Pensions Fund, complained about being left out of a 100-per cent increase in benefits ordered by the government in July 2015.

The Citizen reported that the government's promise to increase the pension of its former workers had led to complaints, disappointments and confusion among retirees, with some accusing the PPF Pensions Fund of defying a lawful government order.

Ms Sarah Kibonde, head of Public Relations and Promotion at Social Security Regulatory Authority (SSRA) told this paper early last month that the issue had been resolved and the minister responsible for social security funds, Ms Jenista Mhagama, would make the decision public anytime.

"The National Social Security Fund has already started paying the 100 per cent and the PPF Pensions Fund has been assigned by the regulator to start implementing this in January," Ms Kibonde said.

The issue of the increase in the retirees' package resurfaced in Parliament last year, when Special Seats MP Conchester Rwamlaza (Chadema) wanted to know when, exactly, the government would fulfil its promise of doubling the retirement package of all retirees.

Responding to the question on April 21 during the Questions and Answer Session, the deputy minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, told the Parliament that: "Once the actuarial valuation is complete, all pensioners will be paid the new amount plus arrears, effective July 2015."

But Iringa Urban MP Peter Mswigwa (Chadema) also wanted to know in his supplementary question the exact date the SSRA actuarial study would end and the pensioners would start receiving their dues.

Responding Dr Kijaji said: "The actuarial valuation began in July 2015 and it will be accomplished soon...and I want to assure all affected pensioners that they will receive their payments soon."