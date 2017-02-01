1 February 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Spread Knowledge On Profitable Farming, Trained Growers Told

Tagged:

Related Topics

Iringa — Beneficiaries of the Ihemi agriculture project have been urged to spread their knowledge on Njombe and Iringa smallholder farmers.

Under the project, groups of farmers learnt the importance of value chains and commercial farming. Ihemi cluster projects cover the two regions.

The chief executive officer of the Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (Sagcot), Mr Geoffrey Kirenga, has called on trained farmers to educate their colleagues to improve production and increase profits.

"The fast the knowledge spreads the better for nation. As you might be aware proper management of resources results in improved livelihoods and creation of new job opportunities. If this knowledge covers a bigger geographical area quickly, investments will be attracted and the government will to provide social amenities to people in the two regions with ease," he said.

Sagcot, a public-private partnership, is striving to develop agriculture by fostering responsible agribusiness investments in the corridor. It also acts as a broker and catalyst of partnership among registered partner organisations to incubate around inclusive, sustainable and viable agricultural value chains.

Mr Kirenga called on farmers to cooperate with local government leaders to make the project sustainable to attract buyers, transporters and investors in agro-industries.

The central government will monitor their performance, he said, to ensure amenities reach the targeted people.

He named things that have hindered agricultural production as unavailability of seeds, insecticides, reliable markets and experience in commercial farming.

Tanzania

Govt Admits Over One Million Face Food Shortage

The government yesterday told the Parliament that more than one million people were experiencing food shortage in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.