1 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Four Drown, Two Others Injured in Mpwapwa

By Sifa Lubasi

Dodoma — Four people have drowned as two others were injured after their residential houses were swept by rainwater at Isighu Village in Majumba Sita, Mpwapwa District, on Monday night.

Medical Officer-in- Charge of the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital, Dr Said Mawji, confirmed yesterday the deaths of four people, including three family members. He said all bodies of the deceased have been preserved at the hospital's mortuary, adding that two injured people were discharged after treatment.

Dr Mawji mentioned the deceased as Maritha Mabula( 60), Shukuru Donard (15), who is a Form II student at Mwana Kianga Secondary School, Bernadeta Mabula(7), a pupil at Ilolo Primary School and Jessica Lubeleje (19).

He named those injured as Bakari Mrami and Joseph Sumisumi. Mrami said that he was forced to climb the roof of their house, which was surrounded by water, adding he ran away after its level went up. "When the level of rain water kept on increasing, I suggested to my family members to run away. But they refused ...

I decided to run away," he said. Mr Mabula Sumisumi, whose three family members drowned, said he survived because he was not at home when the rains started, adding that he rushed home after the heavy rainfall only to find his house swept by rainwater.

He said he had no food after his reserve in the house was swept by floods, adding that he lost money that he kept in the house. An eye witness, Mr Simon Kazimoto, noted that Mr Sumisumi's house was swept away by floods as it had been built on a water course, saying the damage was massive due to ongoing environment destruction in the district.

