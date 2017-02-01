Nigeria: Taraba State Reintroduces Annual School Games

The Taraba Commissioner for Information and Re-orientation, Mr. Anthony Danburam, yesterday announced the reintroduction of the annual secondary school games for sports development in the state.

Danburam made this announcement in Jalingo, when the new executive members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Taraba chapter, paid him a courtesy visit.

The commissioner said that Gov. Darius Ishaku of the state had approved the games, which would hold in March.

He explained that the games would help in discovering young talents, who could represent the state and the country in various sporting competitions.

The commissioner said that SWAN was instrumental to public enlightenment on the need to engage in sports for physical and mental fitness.

Danburam noted that "sport is an instrument of peace because it could unite the people, irrespective of their ethnic and religious affiliations.

"Sport is so vital that no serious government will treat it with levity," he said.

Earlier, the state's SWAN chairman, Alhaji Kabiru Usman, said the executives had embarked on a familiarisation visit to the state in respect of sports development.

He lauded the ministry for reintroducing the school games and urged it to reconsider reintroducing the annual sports festival too in the state.

Usman said such moves would help in discovering the numerous young talents in the state.

"There are abundant sportsmen and women in Taraba, who in most cases, are being lured by other states to represent them in national tournaments.

"It is, therefore, important to reintroduce the festival to identify these talents and encourage them to stay and represent the state in future competitions," he said.

