Some selected refugees at Nyarugusu Refugee Camp in western Tanzania have received some 'cash transfer' from the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), replacing what used to be part of their monthly food rations.

The immigrants are now receiving cash money on top of food, in a part of a threemonth pilot study programme covering 10,000 of them. The cash component is being funded by Canada through a CAD 500,000 (US $ 385,000) contribution to WFP.

WFP will provide 10,000/- an equivalent of 4.50 USD twice per month to each member of a household participating in the pilot study.

The money will also be delivered to them in the form of mobile money. For the duration of the new programme, the refugees will continue to receive fortified vegetable oil and porridge blend, though the initial rations of maize flour, pulses and salt will be replaced with the cash money.

According to WFP Tanzania Country Representative, Michael Dunford, providing them with cash money empowers them to make their own decisions on what food to buy and cook in their homes and diversify their diet.

"It provides the immigrants with cash money and have freedom to choose what to buy and create market of a big circulation of money into the local economy," further said Dunford. WFP requires about 6 million USD per month to continue assisting the growing number of refugee's population in the country.

The 'Daily News' further learnt that the Nyarugusu Common Market, which opened recently this year in the buffer zone between the camp and host community, provides traders with a space to sell their produce to the refugees.

According to High Commissioner of Canada, Ian Myles the country is pleased to support WFP's refugee operations in Tanzania which combines both food and cash assistance. "It gives women and men greater flexibility to meet their needs and create a positive impact on the host community," said Myles.

More than a quarter of a million refugees are hosted in Tanzania in three camps in the northwest part of the country. The refugees are mostly from Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and dependent entirely on WFP to secure food.

WFP is also working in collaboration with the Government of Tanzania, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as its partners to assist the refugees in the country.

It was further hinted that WFP aims to increase the number of refugees receiving cash money in lieu of direct food assistance in this 2017. Since the beginning of unrest in Burundi in April 2015, about 190,000 Burundians have sought refuge in Tanzania and hundreds of them still continue to arrive every day.