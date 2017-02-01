31 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Elders Call for Re-Election of President Hassan Sheikh

After a crucial meeting in Mogadishu, prominent Somali traditional elders have called for the re-election of the outgoing president HE Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in the February 8 polls.

Mohamed Hassan Haad, who was among the elders at the meeting has applauded the President's achievements in security, economy and state building during his 4-year tenure.

"I call on the members of the federal parliament to vote for President Hassan Sheikh in the coming election, and elect him second term in office to accomplish his job," he added.

For his part, Elder Ahmed Dirie has urged the senate of the parliament to help President Hassan Sheikh win the race for the presidency and retain his seat for the next four years.

The Elders' call comes as the presidential election is expected to be held in February 8, 2017, with 24 candidates, including incumbent are vying for the seat of the president.

