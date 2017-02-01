31 January 2017

Somalia: Somali Candidates Boycott Presidential Debate Event

Over 12 candidates running for president in February 8 election have on Tuesday boycotted a president debate at the parliament hall in Mogadishu following internet disconnection.

Mohamed Ali Nur Ameriko, who is one of the candidates told Radio Shabelle over phone that they moved out of the venue after realizing failure to televise the event by the state TV.

He added that private media was blocked from the coverage of the presidential debate and they had a suspicion that the internet service disconnection is politically motivated.

The debate was set for this evening, but reports from the organizing committee indicate the event was cancelled, and will resume on Wednesday.

The incumbent who is expected to return home from Addis Ababa on Tuesday will include candidate attending Wednesday's presidential debate, that will be aired by the state TV.

