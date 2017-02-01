1 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania/South Africa: Azam Test African Champs Sundowns

Newly-crowned African champions Mamelodi Sundowns play their first friendly match in their tour of the country by taking on Premier League side Azam at the Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam tonight.

The South Africans giants are in the country to prepare for the second half of the Absa Premiership season and are scheduled to play two friendly games.

The Brazilians, as Mamelodi Sundowns are nicknamed, were initially expected to engage the country's bigwigs Simba and Young Africans, but the teams have opted against honouring the friendly fixtures to concentrate on their league campaign.

Pitso Mosimane's men will face 2014 Vodacom Premier League champions, Azam in what promises to be an entertaining encounter, kicking off at 19:00 hrs. The South Africans will be back in action tomorrow against recently-promoted African Lyon at the same venue.

Sundowns are scheduled to return to South Africa on Friday and will resume their normal training preparations at Chloorkop.

The SA domestic league resumes next month and the club will face Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday, February 8. The African champions have a hectic schedule of matches as they need to make up for games that were postponed due to their success in the CAF Champions League.

