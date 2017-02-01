31 January 2017

Sudan: Herder Dies in North Darfur Cattle Robbery

El Fasher — A man was killed in a clash between cattle thieves and locals west of the North Darfur capital of El Fasher on Sunday. A total of 95 cows were stolen.

Bandits attacked a group of local residents who were driving a herd of cows in Duqqu area, west of El Fasher. Abdallah Ishag was killed and Sadig Ahmed was injured in the ensuing firefight, Omda Mukhtar Bosh reported to Radio Dabanga. The attackers made off with 95 of the cows.

A party of herders accompanied by 13 vehicles headed towards Tawila on Monday in search of the culprits, Bosh said.

