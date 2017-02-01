31 January 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: 'South Darfur Vehicle Registration Nears Completion' - Sudan V-P

Nyala — In South Darfur, Sudan's First Vice-President Bakri Hassan Saleh has announced that the project to register and legalise unlicensed and unregistered vehicles will soon be complete.

Speaking during a public meeting in the state capital of Nyala on Monday, Vice-President Saleh said that the next step is to enforce the collection of weapons from civilian hands in order to promote stability in the area.

"The coming phase will witness the implementation of the outcomes of the national dialogue, and the birth of a new government, including all the political parties in the country," Saleh said.

Registration campaigns

North and South Darfur have launched campaigns to confiscate or register all unlicensed vehicles in an attempt to decrease the number of illegal vehicles. Many of the vehicles (popularly known as 'Boko Haram') are smuggled from neighbouring Chad or Libya, and are often used by bandits, outlaws, and other criminals.

In December, citizens of Nyala reported that there were still vehicles on the streets without license plates, despite a series of measures the state government announced earlier.

