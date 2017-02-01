Nigeria/Cameroon: Cameroon Not Threat to Eagles' World Cup Ticket - Siasia

A former Super Eagles Coach Samson Siasia says he doesn't think Nigeria's senior national team have anything to fear from the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon as far as the tussle for the sole group B ticket to the 2018 FIFA World Cup is concerned.

Siasia, who led the Dream Team VI to a bronze medal finish at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, in a chat with Daily Trust yesterday said he has not been following the ongoing 2017 African Cup of Nations and so cannot comment on Cameroon's strength or weaknesses but that Nigeria can stand against any country when it comes to football.

"To be honest I've not been following the African Cup of Nations so I cannot comment on Cameroun's strength and weaknesses but why should Nigeria be scared of them just because they are doing well in the AFCON," Siasia who represented Nigeria at the 1994 World Cup in USA noted.

Siasia's comments on the issue comes on the backdrop of Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, warning that the Indomitable Lions will pose a big threat to Nigeria when they clash in August in a double header that might decide who ultimately wins the group.

Rohr, who is currently in Gabon to spy on some of Nigeria's group opponents in the World Cup qualifiers expressed his concerns over the current form of the Indomitable Lions, stressing that Nigeria's next opponent in the race to qualify for the Mundial have improved greatly.

The Franco-German coach, who is also working as a pundit at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon made the remarks shortly after analysing Cameroun's progress to the semi-final of the tournament at the expense of Senegal.

"They have improved tremendously, young, physical and much organised at the back. The Cup of Nations has helped them a lot in terms of organisation and this qualification for the semi-finals will definitely boost their belief," Rohr said.

"Teams need to treat them cautiously henceforth. I have seen a lot of improvement in the team. We play them later in the year and we will treat them with a whole lot of respect," the ex-Marseille coach concluded.