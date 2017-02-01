Tanzania: Now Traffic Cops Scoop 2016 Awards

Traffic Police Department in Dar es Salaam have been awarded the 2016 Tanzania Leadership Award for being the most innovative service providers for using an electronic system to collect 18.7bn/- as charges of traffic offences.

Expounding on the award, the Chief Traffic Police Commander, Mohammed Mpinga, said the machine became in use in Dar es Salaam Region by December 2015 and by December, last year, they had collected 18,775,500,6750/- as traffic offences fines.

The awards were provided by the Purple Cow Media Limited over the weekend in Dar es Salaam where it was reported that the prizes were established to recognise and motivate the country's best companies and individuals for their achievements in order to transform Tanzania's economy.

Commander Mpinga thanked Maxicom Africa Company Limited as the key stakeholder for designing and facilitating the use of the machine in collaboration with the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) as well as the Information Communication and Technology (ICT) department at the Police Headquarters.

"The offences fined were 520,264, where 518,492 of them were settled. About 1,772 are still pending, which is equivalent to 67,169,200/-. The penality also varies for the ones who opt to pay later," Mpinga told this paper during an interview.