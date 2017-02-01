Tanzania: Bugando Unveils Source of Goalie Burhan's Death

Photo: Daily News

Tha late Kagera Sugar goalkeeper David Burhani.

Mwanza — Excessive fluid in the lung has been revealed as the cause of a sudden death of the former Kagera Sugar goalkeeper David Burhan, Bugando Hospital Officer in Charge, Dominician Ndyamukama, confirmed yesterday.

According to medical experts the condition is known as pleural effusion; presence of unusual amount of fluid around the lung. Yesterday afternoon football stakeholders here paid their last respect to the late goalkeeper who had previously played for Lipuli, Majimaji, Mbeya City, Tanzania Prisons and Kagera Sugar before his sudden demise at Bugando hospital on Monday.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' at Bugando hospital Kagera Sugar's team doctor Abeid Shindika said their team has lost some one whose void won't be replaced.

Shindika said the late David was a good goal keeper who was ready to help the team at any time and the team really depended on him as the substitute goal keeper. According to the late David uncle, Moses Melele said the late David was born in Dar-es-Salaam in the year 1985.

Melele further said David will be buried today (Wednesday) at Makanyagio Itamba in Iringa municipality. He began playing soccer at Lipuli then he shifted to Police Iringa before joining Tanzania Prisons and later their rivals Mbeya City. In 2015 he joined Majimaji before joining Kagera Sugar this season.

The late David is survived with a wife, Rachel Ngwale and two children; Bryan Burhan and Raymond Burhan.

Among the notable figures who paid last respect yesterday include Mwanza Regional Football Association's Secretary General, Leonard Malongo, Tanzania Women Football Association (TWFA)'s chairperson, Hawa Bajanguo, CCM Kirumba Stadium manager Steven Shija and an official from Toto African, Ernest Mpiwa.