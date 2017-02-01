1 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Bugando Unveils Source of Goalie Burhan's Death

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
Tha late Kagera Sugar goalkeeper David Burhani.
By Alexander Sanga

Mwanza — Excessive fluid in the lung has been revealed as the cause of a sudden death of the former Kagera Sugar goalkeeper David Burhan, Bugando Hospital Officer in Charge, Dominician Ndyamukama, confirmed yesterday.

According to medical experts the condition is known as pleural effusion; presence of unusual amount of fluid around the lung. Yesterday afternoon football stakeholders here paid their last respect to the late goalkeeper who had previously played for Lipuli, Majimaji, Mbeya City, Tanzania Prisons and Kagera Sugar before his sudden demise at Bugando hospital on Monday.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' at Bugando hospital Kagera Sugar's team doctor Abeid Shindika said their team has lost some one whose void won't be replaced.

Shindika said the late David was a good goal keeper who was ready to help the team at any time and the team really depended on him as the substitute goal keeper. According to the late David uncle, Moses Melele said the late David was born in Dar-es-Salaam in the year 1985.

Melele further said David will be buried today (Wednesday) at Makanyagio Itamba in Iringa municipality. He began playing soccer at Lipuli then he shifted to Police Iringa before joining Tanzania Prisons and later their rivals Mbeya City. In 2015 he joined Majimaji before joining Kagera Sugar this season.

The late David is survived with a wife, Rachel Ngwale and two children; Bryan Burhan and Raymond Burhan.

Among the notable figures who paid last respect yesterday include Mwanza Regional Football Association's Secretary General, Leonard Malongo, Tanzania Women Football Association (TWFA)'s chairperson, Hawa Bajanguo, CCM Kirumba Stadium manager Steven Shija and an official from Toto African, Ernest Mpiwa.

More on This

Football Federation Mourns Fallen Goalkeeper Burhan

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), through its president Jamal Malinzi is in grief following the untimely death of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.