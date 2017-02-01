Tanzania: Best Student Attributes His Success to God

Photo: Daily News

Jubilant Feza Boys students in Dar es Salaam carry high the best overall candidate in the 2016 National Form Four Examinations, Alfred Shauri, soon after the results were announced.

Best student in the just released National Form Four Examinations results, Alfred Shauri, yesterday credited all his achievements "to the Almighty God", advising all students to work hard under His guidance.

As the young Shauri, whom the management of Feza Boys School has described as a 'very special boy' attributed his brilliant score to God, Dar es Salaam regional authorities were busy assessing the results in which the region's six schools have emerged among the ten worst performers.

Alfred, whom the National Examination Council of Tanzania (NECTA) declared yesterday as the best overall student in the exams, told the 'Daily News' a few hours after the results were released that prayers were the source of all his achievements.

Speaking at his Mbezi Beach-based Feza Boys School in Dar es Salaam, he expressed gratitude to all who have contributed to his success "under the guidance of the Almighty".

He advised other students to work hard, saying success can be achieved from anywhere regardless of school one is schooling. Cynthia Mchechu, the second best student and the best student in female category, was overjoyed for her achievement and short of words.

The daughter of the National Housing Corporation (NHC)Director General Nehemia Mchechu, only urged her fellow students to focus on their studies as the only way of attaining their dreams.

The Manager and Founder of Marian Girls and Boys secondary schools, Father Valentino Bayo said his schools that acquired position four and five in the list of top ten schools, received the examination results with happiness and that it was the mission of the school to have students graduating with flying colours.

"Our intention is to see our students moving to the next level of their education after passing well and that is equally a dream of every parent that enrolls students at our schools," he said.

According to Father Bayo, it was not a big deal to see his school emerging number one or two, but the best satisfaction of the school was when all students passed with either division one or two to move to the next level of their education.

Dar es Salaam Region performed poorly in the Form Four results, with six out of ten secondary schools from the bottom that performed badly coming from the country's commercial city. In his reaction, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Paul Makonda, said his region was currently making an assessment on the education sector in the region, promising to issue an official report in the next few days.

"After receiving proper information from those in charge of the education sector in the region, I will communicate to the public on what made these schools to perform so poorly and the strategies that we will have come up with to improve in the coming examinations," he said.