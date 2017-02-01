IT is an insult and a provocation for President Robert Mugabe's supporters to host his birthday celebrations at Matobo National Park, a local pressure group angrily warned last week.

In a statement last week, the Matobo Community Development (MCD) said " ... King Mzilikazi himself, who is resting at Entumbane in Matobo should be turning in their graves at the mention of Mugabe's birthday party close to (his) resting place".

The ruling Zanu PF party is preparing celebrations for Mugabe's 93rd birthday and organisers have confirmed that the event will be held in the Matobo National Park.

However, MCD said memories are still fresh on how thousands were "mercilessly butchered by Mugabe and his Fifth Brigade between 1983-1987 and thrown into Antelope Mine, while others thrown into Nhungwe gauge just about 7 km from the Cecil John Rhodes' grave".

Anger still festers in Matebeleland and the Midlands over the 1980s Gukurahundi conflict which resulted, rights groups say, in more than 20,000 civilians being killed in the two regions.

Mugabe was prime minister when an army unit especially trained for the purpose was unleashed on the two regions to track down a handful of dissidents.

The Zanu PF leader has never apologised for the killings, only lamenting them as a "moment of madness".

"Our hearts are still in grief and awe," the Matobo group said in its statement.

"We have not yet been given an opportunity to mourn our loved ones such as Matshatha Tshuma, Mvulo Nyathi, Simimba Dube among others, who were murdered by Mugabe's in cold blood and their remains eaten by dogs and were in shallow graves for many years until we the community reburied some of them on our own."

The statement continued: "Memories are still fresh on how the CIO under (current vice president) Emmerson Mngangagwa hunted our leaders down and murdered them in cold blood.

"Former ZIPRA cadres who had demobilized were arrested and tortured at Matopos, Hazelside police camp some eventually taken to Bhalagwe.

"We have names of such people who include Stanley Dube of Silozwe among others.

"We have children whose fathers are unknown up to this day, our daughters and sisters were raped by Mugabe's Fifth brigade that was led by a short man who called himself 'Black Jesus'.

"Matobo also had a painful predicament in that the mountains provided a hideout for the notorious dissidents whom we believe were created by Mugabe in order to justify his tribal purging of the 'bed bugs'."

The group warned that while they could not stop Mugabe and his supporters partying over the graves of the Gukurahundi dead, there would be consequences for such daring in next year's elections.

"Those overzealous and insensitive youths and foreigners who invaded our province and became members of Parliament such as Dhewa of Umzingwane and Never Khanye the notorious farm grabber, stay warned that the impact of bringing Mugabe to our backyard against our will, will be seen next year during the elections.

"We appeal to the broader Civil Society, opposition parties, media and everyone who is sane and cares to stand in solidarity with us during this painful time of celebrating Mugabe's birthday."