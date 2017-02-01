1 February 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Rita Dominic Premieres New Movie

Tagged:

Related Topics

The much-awaited movie "The Guest" produced by a renowned thespian, Rita Dominic is set for it first showing in cinemas across the country on Feb. 3.

This was made known by the actress on her tweeter handle @ritaUdominic on Wednesday.

She tweeted, "The Guest opens in cinemas on Friday. Do check it out! #fakefriends."

The Guest opens in cinemas on Friday. Do check it out! #fakefriends pic.twitter.com/uhdVSDNeCu

-- Rita Dominic (@ritaUdominic) February 1, 2017

Dominic is the co-founder of the Audrey Silver Company which produced the movie in association with Banner Films and Christain Olayinka Films.

Dominic in the film plays a temptress who is everything but the perfect guest.

"The Guest" is the story of a passionless but dedicated and faithfully married couple, who take in an old friend; an affair soon begins between the husband and the friend.

When his adulterous partner started to kill off members of their household who stood in the way of her getting what she wanted, the couple realised that their family was worth ﬁghting for.

The movie which portrayed love, friendship and family also featured, Femi Jacobs, Chika Chukwu and Somkele Idalamah.

Nigeria

First Heavy Rain Causes Flooding, Gridlock in Lagos

The first heavy rainfall in the metropolis of Lagos, which began on Monday, continued yesterday leaving in its wake… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.