Namibia: 40 People Evicted in Windhoek

FORTY people were left homeless in Windhoek yesterday after they were apparently evicted from their home of 30 years. The evictees were staying in a complex on Kinshasa Street, Wanaheda, when they were served with eviction notices on 6 September 2016.

However, they did not move out until yesterday, when officers from the deputy sheriff came to remove them by force, dumping their belongings in the nearby riverbed.

According to the evictees, they have lived in the house and paid water and electricity bills since 1987, after they were moved from the Old Compound in Katutura before independence.

One of the residents of the house, Ananias Wilbard, bought the house and then sold it again to someone who has now evicted them from the property.

When The Namibian arrived at the scene yesterday, the situation was chaotic, with officers removing furniture, clothes, kitchen appliances and personal belongings.

Elifas Nkoshi, Elia Numbudi and many others were staying with their families at the five roomed complex, which housed about 40 people.

Nkoshi, one of those evicted, told The Namibian that he has a wife and six children. He has been staying at the house since September 1987.

He said during their stay at the house Wilbard was selected group leader, and he allegedly illegally sold the complex out from under them.

For his part Wilbard said he ended up paying the bulk of water and electricity bills, as others became comfortable and stopped paying. Wilbard said he later decided to buy the place from the National Housing Enterprise (NHE).

He also said he then requested occupants of the rooms to pay rent but they refused, hence the decision to sell the property. "They were not paying me anything, so I decided to sell the place," Wilbard said.

He also denied that most of the occupants there have been there for more then ten years, saying new inhabitants moved in recently.

Another evictee, Elia Nambudi, fought the eviction, saying she would not allow them to throw her things out.

Another men, who preferred anonymity, claimed to have lived there since 1987 and said he had nowhere to go.

He also confirmed that the group had never paid rent over the years.

Khomas regional councillor of the Samora Machel Constituency Fanuel San Shivute said he was saddened by the events and that he wrote to NHE last year explaining the situation. "They said that they would meet with them to find a legal decision," he said.