Namibia: Shaningwa Wades Into the Bondelswarts Leadership Dispute

WARRING factions in the Bondelswarts tribe chieftainship succession battle have expressed mixed feelings over urban development minister Sophia Shaningwa's stance in resolving a longstanding leadership dispute.

A ministerial investigation into the chieftainship succession wrangle found that the recent crowning of a non-royal member, Johannes Matroos, as the caretaker leader was inappropriate.

Matroos was installed as a stand-in for the 17-year-old Denzil Christiaan, the son of the late acting chief Josef Christiaan. Denzil can only take over when he turns 25. A mature royal member, Nathanael Christiaan, who is part of the royal bloodline and son of late chief Anna Katrina Christiaan was overlooked.

In a letter dated 23 January, Shaningwa said the royal house/family should agree to instal the mature candidate to the captaincy position and make arrangements to revert to their patrilineal descendants once the other candidate is mature enough.

Shaningwa warned them to take a rational decision based on the advice of both mediating parties including the Nama Traditional Leaders Association and //Karas governor Lucia Basson.

"Both parties to the dispute should adhere to the latter resolution and are welcome to approach the ministry for any clarity with the regard to the resolution," she stated.

Shaningwa further stressed that the royal family must be afforded an opportunity to resolve their chieftainship succession issue without involvement of non-Bondeslwarts royal family members.

Desmond Andreas, who spoke on behalf of Matroos, said the minister's resolution was biased and claimed that some facts presented during the investigation were ignored.

Former regional councillor Jim Christiaan, who spoke on behalf of the royal family and was pushing for the elevation of Nathanael to the chieftainship throne following the death of late acting chief Josef Christiaan last year, welcomed the resolution.

"We're very thankful for the outcome of the investigation, and are ready for any consultation process to implement the minister's resolution," said Christiaan.